Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Dominic D. Grimes, 30, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported June 17 on South Main Street. Grimes was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Christopher J. Buell, 49, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and three counts of second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from incidents reported in May, June and July in the Village of Wellsville. Buell was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Jerry L. Dalton, 50, of Saegertown, Pa., was charged with fifth-degree conspiracy, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported in February on North Main Street. Dalton was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Scott M. Peters, 42, of 1542 Olean-Portville Road, Olean, was charged at 11:35 a.m. July 1 with failure to register with the New York State sex offender registry. Peters was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on Austin Road near Pigtail Road. Keri A. Mack, 45, of Hamburg, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Joshua T. Press, 29, of South Dayton, was charged at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported June 28. Press was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near Route 20. Benjamin C. Francis, 50, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
