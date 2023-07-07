Olean Police
- Tuesday, 7:31 p.m., no injuries were reported following a three-vehicle accident on East State Street near Front Street. A vehicle operated by Dominick H. Aderman, 18, of Allegany, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Brianna M. Fields, 18, of Belfast, which was stopped in traffic. Fields’ vehicle was then pushed into the rear of a vehicle operated by Krenda Hale, 59, of Portville.
- Thursday, 2:43 p.m., Maurece D.M. Gayton, 23, of 949 N. Union St., was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported June 24. Gayton’s status was not reported.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Brian Jerdan, 40, of Bradford, Pa., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Jerdan was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 7:21 p.m., Matthew Zawatski, 41, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree arson, a class C felony, and first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony. Zawatski was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Preston J. Quinn, 29, of Salamanca, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Quinn was turned over to the Olean Police Department.
- SALAMANCA — Donielle M. Storey, 31, of Salamanca, was charged at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from the investigation of a complaint made in Allegany. Storey was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- MACHIAS — Alexander J. Hesterly, 33, of Delevan, was charged at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Hesterly was released on his own recognizance.
- YORKSHIRE — Aaron B. Pleace, 28, of Delevan, was charged at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and making graffiti, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Tuesday. Pleace was released on his own recognizance.
- CANEADEA — Danny J. Carpenter, 62, of Portageville, was charged at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Carpenter was released with an appearance ticket.