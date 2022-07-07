New York State Police
- PERRYSBURG — Harvey F. Osterstuck, 54, of Perrysburg, was charged at 9:50 p.m. June 30 with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Osterstuck was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Emily L. Elliott, 44, of Fredonia, was charged at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday with aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Elliott was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- WILLING — Clifford Krug, 58, of Wellsville, was charged at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of second-degree menacing, class A misdemeanors. Krug was reported held.
- ALLEGANY — Jason P. Turek, 46, of Allegany, was charged at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions, a class D felony; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; and use of a motor vehicle without an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor. Turek’s status was not reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:52 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Lafever and Wolf Creek roads. Colin B. Campbell, 21, of Morrisville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.