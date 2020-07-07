Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH
New York
State Police
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:31 p.m. Sunday on Bolivar and Allen roads. Elizabeth A. Greene, 66, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:28 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at mile marker 122 westbound. Robert R. Lycett, 36, of Arlington, Texas, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — Maddux M. Currie, 26, of North Chili, was charged at 4:41 a.m. Monday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Matthew D. Brewer, 43, of Houghton, was charged at 5:33 p.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and use of another vehicle without interlock, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE