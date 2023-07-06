Olean Police
- Wednesday, 12:13 p.m., Christopher J. Chase, 33, of 410 S. Union St., was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Chase’s status was not reported.
Wellsville Police
- June 29, no time provided, Robert N. Young, 33, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported June 27 on Cummings Place.
- Friday, no time provided, Jeremiah R. Blue, 42, of Mexico, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; and failure to keep right, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop on South Main Street. Blue was released to a third party.
- Saturday, no time provided, Linda L. Patterson, 49, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported on Rauber Street. Patterson was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- HUME — Robert D. Hahn, 27, of Rushford, was charged at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree kidnapping, a class B felony. The charge stems from an incident reported June 28. Hahn’s status was not reported.