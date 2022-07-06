Salamanca Police
- Monday, 8:46 p.m., Christopher M. Groff, 23, of Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Groff was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- June 24, no time provided, Aidan M. Grogan, 20, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court related to previous charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Grogan was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, no time provided, Dennis J. Norman Jr., 32, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court relating to previous charges of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and other unspecified traffic infractions. He was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. This charge stemmed from an incident reported May 5. Norman was processed and released to the supervision of the Allegany County Probation Department.
- Friday, no time provided, Sarah H. Mulhollen, 27, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, refusal to take a breath test and unsafe lane change, infractions. The charges stem from an accident reported on Riverwalk Plaza. Mulhollen was processed and released to a third party.
- Saturday, no time provided, Richard E. Pervorse, 59, of Bolivar, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court relating to a previous charge of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Pervorse was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- ELLICOTTVILLE — John S. Malkiewicz, 53, of Tonawanda, was charged at 2:07 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors, and other unspecified traffic violations. Malkiewicz was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Eric J. Harrison, 28, of 253 Wildwood Ave., Salamanca, was charged at 10:10 a.m. Saturday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported at Walmart. Harrison was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Ayesha M. O’Dell, 30, of 207 N. Sixth St., Olean, was arrested at 11 a.m. Saturday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. O’Dell was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held on $1,500 bail or $2,000 bond.
- OTTO — Alexander P. Bryant, 21, of Otto, was charged at 7:24 a.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Bryant was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Kevin E. Smith, 39, of Belmont, was charged at 7:27 p.m. Monday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and other unspecified traffic violations. Smith was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- MACHIAS — Rachel A. Holland, 40, of Machias, was charged at 4:20 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported June 7. Holland was processed and released with an appearance ticket.