Consumer-grade fireworks lit up Olean
OLEAN — The Olean Police Department was kept busy over the holiday weekend with a number of firework incidents Saturday and Sunday.
Five city residents were cited for firework violations, one on Saturday and four on Sunday. Officers responded to 14 calls of fireworks in neighborhoods around the city, but they were reported as “failed to locate.”
Olean Police
- Donald M. Pletl, 57, of Olean, was charged on a warrant issued from Olean City Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Saturday, 1:23 a.m., Robert W. Van Gunder, 55, of Holland, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on Hamilton Street when he struck a Nation Grid pole, splitting it in half. He was charged with using a mobile telephone to engage in a call while vehicle is in motion, an infraction.
- Saturday, 8:19 p.m., Jay J. Miller, 30, of Olean, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a revoked/suspended registration, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- Monday, 11:26 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the Tim Hortons drive-thru on South Union Street. A vehicle operated by Lawrence A. Kettle, 71, of Olean, struck a vehicle operated by Brandon A. Lee, 32, of Olean.
Cuba Police
June 21, about 9:30 p.m., Wendy J. Carter, 43, of Cuba, was charged with petit larceny and second-degree falsifying business records, both class A misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, about 5:30 p.m., Charles R. Houser II, 36, of Gerry, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- NAPOLI — Benjamin W. Burroughs, 25, of Ellicottville, was charged at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Jared A. Hubbard, 36, of Randolph, was charged at 8:30 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Levi T. Ward, 25, of Franklinville, was charged at 8:15 a.m. Saturday with driving while ability impaired by drugs and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both class E felonies; and criminal possession of a controlled substance, and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock, a class A misdemeanor, and no inspection, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- CUBA — Kayla M.Washington, 28, of Alfred, was charged at 10:55 a.m. Friday with prohibited sale of alcohol, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- RICHBURG — A one-vehicle accident was reported at about 3:04 p.m. Friday on State Highway 70 and Perry Road. Robert A. Sleeper, 57, of Marietta, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CUBA — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 1:42 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at exit 28. Hannah M. Pence, 38, of Friendship, Dominque A.Fischer, 33, of Fillmore and James E. Croft, 60, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:12 p.m. Friday on County Road 17 and Brainard Hill Road. Beth M. Deming, 32, of Friendship identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Michelle G. Loiacono, 44, of Salamanca, was charged at 7:58 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — Michael A. Graham, 51, of Belmont, was charged at 1:59 p.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:05 p.m. Saturday on Route 16 S. and Coal Chutes Road. Ronald J. Jakubczyk Jr., 55, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WEST ALMOND
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:10 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at exit 32. Logan A. Jacobs, 27, of Honeoye Falls, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:38 p.m. Saturday on Old State Road. Rachele M. Fruchtel, 51, of Lake View, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:49 p.m. Saturday in a driveway on State Route 417. The first driver was reported to be a 16-year-old Bradford, Pa. girl and the second was a 4-year-old Ellicottville boy. One injury was reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:52 p.m. Saturday on County Roads 34 and 1. Daniel L. Torrey, 33, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Carly M. Heineman, 24, of Yorkshire, was charged at 1:58 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at about 11:12 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 and State Route 305. Zacheus Kye Stager, 24, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at about 6:42 p.m. Sunday on Merton Ave. and State Route 19. Dean E. Michael, 66, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at about 8:44 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at exit 30. Danielle A. Pomerleau, 22, of Ilion, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at about 8:49 p.m. Sunday on County Road 7A. An unidentified 16-year-old Tonawanda girl was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM
— David T. Murray, 36, of Freedom, was charged at 9:49 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released to third party.