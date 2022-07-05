2 dead, 5 injured in Coldspring crash
COLDSPRING — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that a three-car accident, at 2:39 p.m. Sunday, occurred on West Perimeter Road. The accident led to the deaths of two teens, a 16 year-old-boy and a 19-year-old man, and police report five others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Olean Police
- Friday, 10:20 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident when a vehicle operated by James McGaughey, 38, of Angelica, was driving a customer’s car out of a garage service bay and struck a parked vehicle owned by Auto Parts LLC.
- Friday, 2:55 p.m., Derek E. Allshouse, 29, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 10:27 a.m., Ayesha M. O’Dell, 30, of Olean, was arrested on a warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Family Court. She was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Saturday, 9:55 p.m., Devonte M. Connor, 20, of Olean, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor, and speed in zone and failure to yield right-of-way, both violations. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 4:05 p.m., George G. VanCleaf III, 49, of Olean, was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration, both class A misdemeanors. He was held on an active arrest warrant.
- Sunday, 9:11 p.m., William K. Eisenhart, 31, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of fireworks, a violation.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- OLEAN — Dylan C. Irvin, 23, of Allegany, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. June 23, on a warrant issued from Hinsdale Town Court. He was released on his own recognizance.
- RANDOLPH — Hannah L. John, 23, of Salamanca, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca Town Court. She was released on supervision from Little Valley Town Court, then turned over to Salamanca City Court for outstanding warrants.
- NAPOLI — Candy A. Jimerson, 59, of Napoli, was arrested at 5:03 a.m. Thursday, on a bench warrant. She was released on her own recognizance from New Albion Town Court.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — Cody J. Huffer, 34, of Angelica, was charged at 10:56 p.m. Friday, with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- AMITY — Michael J. Neverly, 61, of Belmont, was charged at 3:05 p.m. Friday, with third-degree arson, a class C felony, and first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
- WILLING — Mark S. McCullough, 53, of Whitesville, was charged at 6:53 p.m. Friday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR — Kayla S. Phelps, 26, of Bolivar, was charged at 7:55 p.m. Friday, with prohibited sale of alcoholic beverage, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:48 p.m. Saturday on Marble and Elton roads. Fredrick A. Isaman, 79, of Holland, was reported to be the driver. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Alexandria Vacinek, 24, of Salt Point, was charged at 11:22 p.m. Saturday, with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. Her status was not reported.
- HUME — Tony A. Gaddy, 20, of Canaseraga, was charged at noon on Sunday, with second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:50 p.m. Sunday off roadway on Jones Road. Wilfred Nieves, 29, of New Providence, Pa., was reported to be the driver. One injury was reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Corey J. Clark, 43, of Angelica, was charged at 2:04 a.m. Monday, with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. Clark was released with an appearance ticket.