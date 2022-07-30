Olean Police
- Friday, noon, Frederick E. Fuller, 59, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny. Fuller was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 8:28 p.m., Kyle Deweyer, 32, of Salamanca, was charged with petit larceny. Deweyer was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
More from this section
- Thursday, no time reported, Jonathon F. Kane, 46, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny. Kane was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- CUBA — Nahvonna N. Roat, 25, of Belfast, was charged at 7:31 p.m. Thursday, with torture/injure/not feed animal and act in manner injurious to a child, both class A misdemeanors, and neglect of impounded animal, an unclassified misdemeanor. His status was reported unknown.
- LIMESTONE — David A. Cabisca, 27, of Limestone, was charged at 7:57 p.m. Thursday, with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, both class A misdemeanors. Cabisca was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- BINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Simon Gigee, 51, of Westfield, was charged at 11 a.m. July 4, with theft by deception false impression, attempted theft by deception false impression and receiving stolen property. His status was not reported.
- HEBRON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:42 p.m. July 19 on Whitney Cree Road. Robert W. Wylie, 62, of Shinglehouse, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- SWEDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Charles Baker, 29, of Coudersport, was taken into custody at 8:52 p.m. July 23, on an arrest warrant and awaits extradition in Potter County Jail.
- COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:49 p.m. Sunday, on North Main Street. Tonya K. Gross, 38, of Genesee, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.