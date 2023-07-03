Salamanca Police
- Friday, 5:56 p.m., Alyssa C. Marble, 25, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Marble was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 9:57 a.m., Steven S. Colburn, 34, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Colburn was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 7:04 p.m., Patricia A. Maybee, 54, of Irving, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; and speeding, an infraction. Maybee was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Friday, 11 a.m., Michelle E. Stocking, 39, and Robert J. Stocking, 43, both of Cuba, were charged with third-degree criminal possession of cannabis, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from the execution of a search warrant at the “Puffin Dragon” business at 5224 Route 305, during which officers allegedly seized several pounds of marijuana and edibles containing marijuana. The business does not possess a license to legally sell marijuana and the amounts allegedly possessed exceed the legal limit for personal use.
New York
State Police
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:31 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 417 and Lindy Lane. Austin L. Davis, 21, of Bolivar, and Robert B. Gregory, 74, of Scio, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- BOLIVAR — Adam W. Martin, 34, of Bolivar, was charged at 6:55 p.m. Saturday with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, a class A misdemeanor. Martin was released with an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR — Steven D. Cox, 64, of Little Genesee, was charged at 7:17 p.m. Saturday with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, a class A misdemeanor. Cox was released with an appearance ticket.
- CUBA — Dillon P. Meise, 31, of Cuba, was charged at 8:18 p.m. Saturday with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, a class A misdemeanor. Meise was released with an appearance ticket.