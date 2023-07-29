Olean Police
- Monday, 4:54 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State Street and Independence Avenue. A vehicle operated by Joshua P. Tyler, 37, of 117 N. 11th St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Darla K. Bowen, 60, of East Oak Street, which was stopped at a red light. Bowen was transported to Olean General Hospital for treatment and evaluation. Tyler was subsequently cited for speeding and operating without a license.
- Thursday, 9:03 a.m., Kelsey Lee French, 53, of 920 Griffin St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. French was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 6:56 p.m., George S. Keech, 27, of 307 Irving St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Keech’s status was not reported.
- Friday, 2:48 a.m., Joseph I. Guenther, 53, of 1309 Buchanan Ave., was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Guenther was held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 8:49 a.m., Timothy C. McKnight, 66, of Hinsdale, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and backing unsafely, an infraction. McKnight is due back in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 7:44 p.m., Christopher J. Sherr, 27, of Salamanca, was charged with aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt, class E felonies; fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Sherr was held pending arraignment.
Cuba Police
- Wednesday, 4:09 p.m., Christal L. Skinner, 49, of Ischua, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Cuba Town Court. Skinner was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- CLARKSVILLE — Edward A. Kwiatkowski, 51, of Clarksville, was charged at 3:51 p.m. Thursday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree aggravated harassment, class A misdemeanors. Kwiatkowski was released with an appearance ticket.
- BELFAST — Sarah J. Haskins, 43, of Belfast, was charged at 5:19 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, unclassified misdemeanors. Haskins was released with an appearance ticket.
- CLARKSVILLE — Brandon R. Willover, 20, of Cuba, was charged at 12:21 a.m. Friday with criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and acting in a manner injurious to a child, all class A misdemeanors. Willover’s status was not reported.