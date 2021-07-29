Olean Police
- Tuesday, 5:40 p.m., April M. Tisdale, 29, of 1202 W. Sullivan St., was arrested on an active warrant. Tisdale was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 9:47 a.m., Justin T. Spencer, 40, of 1611 Avenue B, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Spencer’s status was not reported.
Cuba Police
- July 22, 1:30 p.m., Antonio R. Payne, 33, of Niagara Falls, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Payne was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:41 a.m. Tuesday on Dirt Trail near Wightman Road. Ehten C. Stoll, 19, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- BELMONT — Paul J. Carpenter, 47, of Portville, was charged at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Carpenter was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BELFAST — Tyler J. Lincoln, 23, of Rushford, was charged at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. Lincoln was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY
— Taha E. Pascucci, 24, of Allegany, was charged at 4 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing, class A misdemeanors. Pascucci was processed and released on her own recognizance.