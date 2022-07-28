Olean Police
- Tuesday, 6:12 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Union and State streets. A vehicle operated by Beth A. Harris, 65, of Burnt Hill Road, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Leslie H. Moffett, 51, of York Street, which was stopped in traffic. Harris was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Max C. Braun, 28, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made at the Country Fair on East State Street. Braun was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 10:38 a.m., Renee Marie Wilson, 21, of Friendship, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, and two counts of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Wilson’s status was not reported.
- Wednesday, 11:11 a.m., Christopher Thomas Parsons, 20, of 917 Seneca Ave., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of three counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Parsons was held pending arraignment.