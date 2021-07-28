Olean Police
- Friday, 3:50 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Wayne and North First streets. Vehicles operated by Mariya S. Clemons, 30, of 451 Martha Ave., and Rachael C. Cronk, 26, of Houghton, reportedly collided in the intersection. Clemons was subsequently cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, an infraction.
- Monday, 12:35 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near South 26th Street. A vehicle operated by Walter W. Schlundt Jr., 75, of Vestal, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Bradley M. Stewart, 38, of Port Allegany, Pa., which was stopped in traffic. Stewart was transported to Olean General Hospital for an unspecified injury. Schlundt was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- DELEVAN — Amber L. Cosentino, 30, of 31 Main St., Delevan, was charged at 11:20 a.m. Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Cosentino was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE