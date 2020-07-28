New York State Police
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:48 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 244 and Irish Settlement Road. Michael C. Rice, 53, of Niagara Falls, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — Ronald M. Szafarski, 32, of Amherst, was charged at 1:50 p.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:32 p.m. Sunday on State Route 417 and McKee Road. Thomas P. Lopez, 68, of Wellsville was identified as a driver. The second driver was reported to be a 17-year-old Bolivar boy. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:04 p.m. Sunday on Peet and Beech Hill roads. Rodney E. Fanton, 61, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Michelle L. Beck, 40, of Portville, was charged at 7:31 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
