Olean Police
- Monday, 11:26 p.m., Anthony Joseph Gallo, 33, of 515 N. Seventh St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Gallo was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 1:30 a.m., Ryan Michael Cross, 34, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, third-degree escape and second-degree criminal contempt, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from the investigation of a reported domestic incident. Cross was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Monday, 12:58 p.m., Shayne A. Sage, 32, of Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Sage’s status was not reported.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Christopher A. Ross, 27, of Scio, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported July 6 on North Main Street. Ross was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Chance S. Renner, 33, of Randolph, was charged at 4:59 a.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony. Renner was released with an appearance ticket.