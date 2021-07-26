Olean Police
- Friday, 10:55 a.m., Miguel A. Ruiz-Mojica, 45, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
- Friday, 4:30 p.m., Dustin A. Gutknecht, 30, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief, both class E felonies. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 7:40 a.m., April M. Tisdale, 29, of Olean, was charged with false impersonation, a class B misdemeanor. Her status was not reported.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 9:28 a.m., an unidentified Salamanca youth was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 7:13 p.m., Jordan Nichols, 20, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with uniform traffic tickets.
- Saturday, 11:33 a.m.
, Phillip Goodwill, 38, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, and multiple traffic infractions and violations. He was released w
- ith an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:05 p.m. Friday on Route 16 and Route 446. Kyle T. Hamilton, 28, of Black Creek, and Justin M. Chapman, 31, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE
— April M.
- Tisdale, 29, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, and false impersonation, a class B misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:24 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at exit 26. Gillian E. Thompson, 41, of Westons Mills, and William B. Rosengrant, 85, of Mehoopany, Pa., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:26 a.m. Saturday on State Route 305 and Hoyett Road. Ann K. Ashley, 32, of Lewis Run, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:56 p.m. Saturday on State Route 417 and Coyle Road. Donald E. Hall, 71, of Elmira, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.