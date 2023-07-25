Olean Police
- Monday, 3 a.m., Lynzie M. Bishop, 36, of Allegany, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony; reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor; following too closely and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, infractions. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident involving a motor vehicle accident. Bishop was held pending arraignment.
Cuba Police
- Saturday, 10:53 p.m., Jonathan G. Work, 39, of Black Creek, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, all unclassified misdemeanors; moved from lane unsafely and use of alcohol/cannabis in a motor vehicle, infractions. Work was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- PORTVILLE — Tyrone C. Hendley, 39, of Portersville, was charged at 2:58 p.m. Sunday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Hendley’s status was not reported.
- MACHIAS — Robert S. Forshey, 62, of Delevan, was charged at 10:32 p.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. Forshey was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:59 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near the exit 33 off-ramp. Gwendolyn A. Nieves, 35, of Binghamton, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.