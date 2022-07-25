Olean Police
- Thursday, 7:45 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on East State and South Berry streets. A vehicle operated by Brandi L. Johnston, 38, of Cuba, struck a vehicle operated by Mark D. Gibbons, 61, of Olean. Johnston was charged with disobeying a traffic device, a violation.
- Friday, 7:09 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Buffalo Street and Constitution Avenue. A vehicle operated by Mourece D.M. Gayton, 22, of Olean, struck from behind a vehicle operated by Ashley E. Edwards, 37, of Olean. Gayton was charged with following too closely, an infraction.