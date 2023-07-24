Olean Police
- Thursday, 11:27 p.m., Dontae N. Weakfall-Wright, 18, of Eldred, Pa., was arrested on a warrant related to a previous charge of third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Weakfall-Wright’s status was not reported.
- Saturday, 8 a.m., Carlos J. Corbin, 51, of 641 Delaware Ave., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Reid’s Food Barn. Corbin was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 6:42 a.m., Jerahmy M. Flick, 23, of 404 Rt. 16S, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; following too closely and moved from lane unsafely, infractions. Flick was released to a third party.
- Sunday, 11:51 a.m., Adam C. Austin, 29, of Bolivar, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and unlicensed operator, an infraction. Austin is due back in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 9:10 a.m., Keion T. Tyger, 20, of Allegany, was charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. Tyger was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 6:05 p.m., Rodney L. Shoup, 27, of Olean, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Shoup was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — Patty A. Cavana, 66, of Great Valley, was charged at 3:40 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Cavana was released with an appearance ticket.
- PORTVILLE — Eric S. Wood, 33, of Cuba, was charged at 2:42 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Wood was released to a third party.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:46 a.m. Saturday on Peacock Hill Road near Herman Road. Kevin A. Knapp, 43, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- AMITY — Kaycee M. Snuggs, 29, of Jessup, Pa., was charged at 7:56 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Snuggs was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Mark F. Ciancio, 68, of Olean, was charged at 7:36 p.m. Saturday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony. Ciancio was released with an appearance ticket.