Olean Police
- Thursday, 6:43 p.m., Jessica L. Dauber, 33, of Hatboro, Pa., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Dauber was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 3:49 p.m., Tamara Lytel, 50, of Salamanca, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. Lytel was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 2:37 a.m., Nicole Brown, 26, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, a class C felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class D felony; seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Brown was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 6:43 a.m., Brandi Bartlow, 35, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. Bartlow was reported held.
Wellsville Police
- July 15, 2022, no time reported — Kevin J. Tyler, 50, npa, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors. Tyler was released with appearance tickets.
- Sunday, no time reported — Jeffrey D. Crowner, 26, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Crowner was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, no time reported — Kami B. White, 24, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. White was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, no time reported — Holden P. Faulkner, 34, of Wellsville, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors. Faulkner was released on his own recognizance.
- Tuesday, no time reported — Jonathan F. Kane, 46, of Wellsville, was charged for petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation. Kane was released with appearance tickets.
- Tuesday, no time reported — Wade D. Wilkinson, 26, of Bolivar, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Wellsville Village Court. His status was not reported.
- Wednesday, no time reported — Jeremiah S. Pizarro, 30 of Willing, was arrested on a bench warrant from Wellsville, and additionally arrested for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Pizarro was remanded to Allegany County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Wednesday, no time reported — Holden P. Faulkner, 34, of Wellsville, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree grand larceny of a vehicle, both class E felonies; third-degree robbery, a class D felony; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Faulkner was remanded to Allegany County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Wednesday, no time reported — Ruth E. Foth, 23, of Whitesville, was arrested on an arrest warrant. Foth was released on her own recognizance.
New York State Police
- BURNS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:32 a.m. Thursday on State Route 70 and Hess Road. Brittany E. Tilton, 32, of Canaseraga, and Darin B. Carmichael, 45, of West Almond, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Robert L. Balcom, 40, of Franklinville, was charged at 1:48 p.m. Thursday, with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, and third-degree forgery, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
Pennsylvania State Police
- LEWIS RUN, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5 p.m. Monday on Lafayette Avenue near Droney Road. Robert A. Dewyer, 48, of Bradford, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- BRADFORD, Pa. — Darvin Carpenter II, 51, of Park Street, was charged with additional charges for indecent assaults that occurred with a seventh reported victim. Those charges will be added to the hundreds of counts involving the rape and/or sexual assault of six other juvenile victims, ranging in age from 5 to 17. He was arraigned for on July 15.