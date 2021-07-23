Police report image

Olean Police

  • Wednesday, 11:37 p.m., Erik J. Balcerzak, 35, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and an equipment violation. He was released with uniform traffic tickets and due to appear.

New York State Police

  • FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday on Moss Brook and Blouvet roads. Gordon J. Laufer, 71, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • FRANKLINVILLE — Peggy A. Cass, 66, of Sandusky, was charged at 11:36 a.m. with second-degree grand larceny, a class C felony. She was released on her own recognizance.
  • WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday on Bolivar Road and State Route 417. Chad D. Darcy, 49, of Scio was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
  • FRANKLINVILLE — Gernay M. Quinnie, 57 of Buffalo, was charged at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
  • FRANKLINVILLE — Tasha M. Tinge, 32, of Devan, was charged at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal trespass and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
  • GREAT VALLEY

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:19 a.m. Thursday on Bear Hollow and Humphrey roads. Ryan M. Kilbourn, 25, of Great Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

Pennsylvania State Police

  • FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa.

— Deni Whitmore, 21, of Ellicottville, was charged at 1:12 p.m. Monday with possession of a controlled substance when the vehicle she was a passenger in was stopped for a traffic violation. Her status was not reported.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...