Olean Police
- Wednesday, 11:37 p.m., Erik J. Balcerzak, 35, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and an equipment violation. He was released with uniform traffic tickets and due to appear.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday on Moss Brook and Blouvet roads. Gordon J. Laufer, 71, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Peggy A. Cass, 66, of Sandusky, was charged at 11:36 a.m. with second-degree grand larceny, a class C felony. She was released on her own recognizance.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday on Bolivar Road and State Route 417. Chad D. Darcy, 49, of Scio was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Gernay M. Quinnie, 57 of Buffalo, was charged at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Tasha M. Tinge, 32, of Devan, was charged at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal trespass and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY
Pennsylvania State Police
- FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa.