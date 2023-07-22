OLEAN — The Olean Police Department reported it has made two separate drug-related arrests of Buffalo residents over the past couple days.
In the first incident, Christopher T. Sweat, 33, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant related to previous charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
According to police, Sweat fled when approached by officers and allegedly attempted to discard 53 grams of crack cocaine. He was additionally charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony; resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors.
Sweat was held pending arraignment.
In a separate arrest, Jaydaicus S. Black, 25, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Thursday on an outstanding warrant related to a charge of second-degree assault, a class D felony.
At the time of his arrest, Black was allegedly found to be in possession of 54 grams of crack cocaine, a scale and cash. He was additionally charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
Black was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 1:20 a.m., Frederick Charles Galbreath, 50, of 318 N. First St., was arrested on a bench warrant related to previous charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.Galbreath’s status was not reported.
- Thursday, 11:09 a.m., Laura R. Hall, 40, of 315 S. Third St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court related to previous charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; and first-degree criminal nuisance, a class E felony. According to police, Hall allegedly sold cocaine to an agent of the Olean Police Department. She was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- Thursday, 4:14 p.m., Anthony J. Gallo, 33, of 515 N. Seventh St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Gallo was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 5:33 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on East State Street near East Avenue. A vehicle operated by Jason A. Wilson, 24, of 412 Alder St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Sophia M. Aiello, 22, of 831 Prince St.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 5:55 p.m., Bobby R. Calhoun, 31, of Buffalo, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Calhoun was release with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Tuesday, 6:45 p.m., Diane Casciani, 40, of Cuba, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class A misdemeanors. Casciana was released to report to probation.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- CATTARAUGUS — James T. Farley, 51, of South Dayton, was charged at 4:24 p.m. Monday with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony. The charges stem from the investigation of a report of an unconscious male. Farley was released on his own recognizance.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Erica F. Lindgren, 26, of Perrysburg, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Thursday on a bench warrant issued out of Little Valley Town Court. Lindgren was released on her own recognizance.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Desiray Corrigan, 40, of Jamestown, was charged at 3 p.m. Thursday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Dec. 22, 2022. Corrigan was reported held.
- RANDOLPH — Carlos J. Ruiz, 26, of Jamestown, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Friday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Ruiz was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE — Austin M. Pleace, 26, of Delevan, was charged at 6:09 p.m. Thursday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Pleace was released with an appearance ticket.