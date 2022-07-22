Police report image

Olean Police

  • Thursday, 7:45 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East State and South Barry streets. A vehicle operated by Brandi L. Johnston, 38, of Cuba, reportedly ran a red light and struck a vehicle operated by Mark D. Gibbons, 61, of Tompkins Street. Johnston was subsequently cited for disobeying a traffic control device, an infraction.
  • Thursday, 3:50 p.m., David J. Vattes, 45, of 109 N. 12th St., was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a prior execution of a search warrant, during which officers allegedly found eight grams of crack cocaine, digital scales and packaging material. Vattes was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.

