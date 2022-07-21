Olean Police
- Monday, 6:12 p.m., Jerry M. Harris, 51, of Buffalo, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was also arrested on two active warrants. The charges stem from an incident during which officers allegedly observed Harris hand off drugs to another party. He then allegedly attempted to flee the scene and was apprehended by officers. Harris was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held without bail.
- Tuesday, 10:08 p.m., Kierra Marie Livingston, 25, of 310 Laurens St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Livingston was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- Tuesday, 11:36 p.m., Rhiannon S. Peck, 20, of 1208 Reed St., was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Peck was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 9:20 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East State and Front streets. A vehicle operated by Victor J. Herbert II, 37, of 1010 Buffalo St., was attempting to bypass an uninvolved vehicle when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Jeffrey L. Langworthy, 64, of Bolivar. Herbert was subsequently cited for moving from lane unsafely, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 4:36 p.m., Lennox Brenon Wilson, 29, no permanent address, was arrested on a bench warrant. Wilson was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.