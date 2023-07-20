Olean Police
- Wednesday, 10:35 a.m., Jordan C. Raynor, 29, of Delevan, was arrested on a bench warrant related to previous charges of second-degree criminal trespass and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Raynor’s status was not reported.
- Wednesday, 2:08 p.m., Shane R. Miller, 41, of 313 S. Third St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court related to charges of second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor, and five counts of fourth-degree stalking, a class B misdemeanor. Miller was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Reece A. Osgood, 21, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported June 17 on Jefferson Street. Osgood was released with and appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Jarrette R. LaFlash, 38, of Wellsville, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported June 24 on North Main Street. LaFlash was processed and returned to Allegany County Jail.
New York State Police
- BELMONT — Courtney C. Abbott, 23, of St. Louis Park, Minn., was charged at 1:38 p.m. Friday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Abbott was released with an appearance ticket.
- GENESEE — Chad A. Smith, 36, of Allegany, was charged at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Smith was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Stephen D. Freeman, 52, of Hinsdale, was charged at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Freeman was processed and released to a third party.
- ALLEGANY — Thomas R. Atlee, 51, of Olean, was charged at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday with two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. Atlee was held.