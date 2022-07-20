Olean Police
- Monday, 6:12 p.m., Amy M. Phipps, 47, of 302 Tompkins St., was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony; and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, officers allegedly witnessed Phipps engaged in a handoff of cocaine with another individual. Phipps then allegedly fled from the officers and attempted to discard the bags of cocaine. She was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 9 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Buffalo Street and the Interstate 86 off-ramp. A vehicle operated by Heather Marie Waite, 29, of Conewango Valley, was swerving to avoid an uninvolved vehicle when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Britany M. Wilkins, 29, of Great Valley.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- DAYTON — Emily L. Elliott, 44, of Fredonia, was charged at 9:45 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, leaving the scene of an accident and leaving the scene of injury to animals, infractions. The charges stem from a reported accident between a motor vehicle and an Amish buggy. Elliott was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- SOUTH WALES — William L. Notto III, 58, of Cheektowaga, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Saturday on a warrant issued out of Franklinville Town Court. Notto was remanded to Cattaraugus County Court, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- FALCONER — Jedidiah L. Badgley, 35, of Jamestown, was arrested at 1:46 a.m. Sunday on a warrant issued out of Little Valley Town Court. Badgley was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Candice Laurich, 32, of 20 Cherry St., Franklinville, was charged at 8:37 a.m. Sunday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from the investigation of a reported unwanted persons complaint. Laurich was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- HINSDALE — Victoria L. Johnson, 53, of Hinsdale, was charged at 8:14 a.m. Monday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident during which Johnson allegedly chased a victim out of a residence with a knife. Johnson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- PORTVILLE — Sandra L. Sherlock, 42, of 131 Fulton St., Olean, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Monday on a bench warrant issued out of Coldspring Town Court. Sherlock was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — David T. Koch, 34, of Olean, was charged at 11:20 a.m. Monday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 219 and Bailey Drive. Elaine M. Harris, 74, of Limestone, and Truston L. Davis, 24, of Magnolia, Del., were identified as the drivers. Four injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — Sandra L. Sherlock, 42, of Olean, was charged at 3:43 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal impersonation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Sherlock was processed and released with an appearance
ticket.