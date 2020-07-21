Police report image

Olean Police

  • Saturday, 4:16 a.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on East State Street. A vehicle operated by Bradley M. Barnes, 29, of Olean, was traveling east when it struck the curbing while attempting to turn on Sullivan Street. Barnes was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, an unclassified misdemeanor, and refusal to take a breath test and failure to stay in lane, both infractions.
  • Saturday, 12:05 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot at Olean Center Mall. A vehicle operated by Bridget J. Burdick, 30, of Cuba, struck a parked vehicle registered to Garry Akers, no age reported, of Lewis Run, Pa.
  • Sunday, 1:17 p.m.

, one injury was reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. Police said a vehicle operated by Joshua D. Suarez, 20, of Friendship, was traveling on a motorcycle at a high rate of speed, when it collided with the side of a vehicle operated by Earl B. McElfresh, 70, of Olean, who failed to yield the right of way, made an improper and unsafe lane turn, all infractions. Police said Suarez was cited with speeding, a violation, and McElfresh was cited for making an unsafe turn and failure to yield, violations. Both Olean City Police and Fire Departments were called to the scene.

Wellsville Police

  • Saturday, no time reported

, Jesse E. Clark, 32, of Wellsville, was charged with disorderly conduct, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Wellsville Village Court on Sept. 22.

New York State Police

  • MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:40 p.m. Sunday on Maple Avenue and Union Streeet. Aileen J. Hartloff, 83, of Machias, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
  • MACHIAS

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:36 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 16 and Brown Road. Richard W. Duncan, 63, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

