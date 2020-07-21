Olean Police
- Saturday, 4:16 a.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on East State Street. A vehicle operated by Bradley M. Barnes, 29, of Olean, was traveling east when it struck the curbing while attempting to turn on Sullivan Street. Barnes was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, an unclassified misdemeanor, and refusal to take a breath test and failure to stay in lane, both infractions.
- Saturday, 12:05 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot at Olean Center Mall. A vehicle operated by Bridget J. Burdick, 30, of Cuba, struck a parked vehicle registered to Garry Akers, no age reported, of Lewis Run, Pa.
Wellsville Police
New York State Police
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:40 p.m. Sunday on Maple Avenue and Union Streeet. Aileen J. Hartloff, 83, of Machias, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:36 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 16 and Brown Road. Richard W. Duncan, 63, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.