Police report image

New York State Police

  • BOLIVAR — Tristen E. Prial, 19, of Bolivar, was charged at 10:27 a.m. Thursday, with third-degree mischief, a class E felony. He was released on his own recognizance.
  • AMITY — Jason Dorsainvil, 21, of Brooklyn, 21, of Brooklyn, was charged at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and invalid use of credit card with intent, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
  • SCIO — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:15 p.m. Thursday on County Road 9 and Morgan Hill Road. Amber M. Reid, 39, of Scio, and Daniel L. Baldwin, 20, of Little Genesee, were reported to be the drivers. One injury was reported.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social