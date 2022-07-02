New York State Police
- BOLIVAR — Tristen E. Prial, 19, of Bolivar, was charged at 10:27 a.m. Thursday, with third-degree mischief, a class E felony. He was released on his own recognizance.
- AMITY — Jason Dorsainvil, 21, of Brooklyn, 21, of Brooklyn, was charged at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and invalid use of credit card with intent, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- SCIO — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:15 p.m. Thursday on County Road 9 and Morgan Hill Road. Amber M. Reid, 39, of Scio, and Daniel L. Baldwin, 20, of Little Genesee, were reported to be the drivers. One injury was reported.