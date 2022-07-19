Olean Police
- Monday, 3:15 p.m., David T. Koch, 34, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was jailed on an unreported amount of bail.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 3:47 p.m., Patrick Askey, 30, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and two traffic violations/infractions. He was released with uniform traffic tickets.
- Saturday, 8:02 p.m., Randy Gebauer, 60, npa, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was reported held.
- Saturday, 10:54 p.m., Anthony Piscitelli, 30, of Salamanca, while being arrested on an arrest warrant, was charged with introducing dangerous contraband into a secure facility, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- Sunday, 12:26 a.m., Holly Zawatski, 46, of Kill Buck, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and several vehicle and traffic law violations. He was released with uniform traffic tickets.
Pennsylvania State Police
- COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:30 p.m. July 8 on N Hollow Road and East Second Street. Carletta J. Groover, 24, of Ulysses, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.