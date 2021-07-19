Olean Police
- Thursday, 4:57 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and First streets. A vehicle operated by Anthony J. Sevinsky, 29, of 554 Martha Ave., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by MacKenzie H. Yanetsko, 24, of 831 Bishop St. Sevinsky was subsequently charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and following too closely, an infraction.
- Thursday, 8:27 p.m., Scott C. Jordan, 46, of 235 N. Third St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out fo Olean City Court, and two bench warrants issued out of Salamanca City Court. Jordan was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 8:45 p.m., Brandon R. Willover, 18, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported fight. Willover was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Friday, 6:11 a.m., Phyllis J. Lawrance, 49, of 311 N. 15th St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by Tops supermarket. Lawrance's status was not reported.
- Saturday, 11:40 p.m., Frank P. Odell, 37, of 120 S. Sixth St., was arrested on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Odell was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 11:24 p.m., Calvin Hill, 39, of Little Valley, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors; refusal to take a breath test, speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Hill was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 4:38 p.m., Richard Skye, 53, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Skye was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 5:59 p.m., Anthony Vasquez, 53, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Vasquez was processed and released with at ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- CUBA — Chamon T. Marshall, 40, of Cuba, was charged at 1:13 a.m. Friday with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Thursday. Marshall was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- MACHIAS — David J. Pizzuti, 22, of Delevan, was charged at 6:45 a.m. Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Pizzuti was additionally charged at 4:50 p.m. Friday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BOLIVAR — An 18-year-old Bolivar man was charged at 11:50 a.m. Friday with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Tuesday. The man was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BOLIVAR — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:54 p.m. Friday on Route 417 near Old State Road. Ranell S. Whiting, 39, of Olean, and Fred M. Barber, 63, of Jasper, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:40 p.m. Friday on Five Mile Road near Morgan Hollow Road. An 18-year-old Salamanca man was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Brian S. McGonagle, 28, of Cherry Creek, was charged at 5:44 p.m. Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. McGonagle was released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Shane P. Dugan, 43, of Allegany, was charged at 7:37 p.m. Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Thursday. Dugan was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:11 p.m. Friday on Route 19A near Wayne Road. Michael J. Potter, 35, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:54 p.m. Friday on Dagget Hollow Road near Route 305. Pamela A. Cole, 53, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:17 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 16 and Route 98. Jeremy M. Fariss, 25, of Martinsburg, W.V., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Paul N. Walsh, 54, of Quincy, Mass., was charged at 12:58 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Walsh was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:37 p.m. Saturday on West Yorkshire Road. Amanda J. Spencer, 28, of Holland, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:40 p.m. Saturday on Route 248 near Fulmer Valley Road. Kayla M. White, 20, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:49 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 near the Exit 27 off-ramp. Genna M. Hartung, 29, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — Terry A. Ilges, 58, of Hornell, was charged at 10:43 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Ilges was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.