Olean Police
- Saturday, 1:48 a.m., Justin Wayne Carr, 33, of 319 N. Second St., was charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; improper right turn and failure to use designated lane, infractions. Carr was released to a third party.
- Saturday, 5:11 p.m., Troy A. Safford, 45, of 182 Highland Ave., was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor, and false personation, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Safford was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 12:45 a.m., Dennis W. Mencer, 24, no permanent address, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Mencer was additionally charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors. He was held pending arraignment.
- Sunday, 6:24 a.m., John C. Tait Jr., 24, of 110 S. Fifth St., was charged with aggravated family offense, a class E felony; resisting arrest and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors; and two counts of second-degree harassment, a violation. Tait was held pending further court proceedings.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 2:20 p.m., Destiny V. Redeye, 26, of Salamanca, was arrested on two bench warrants. Redeye was subsequently arrested at 7:59 p.m. Saturday on an additional bench warrant, and turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
New York
State Police
- INDEPENDENCE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:16 a.m. Friday on Route 248A near Peet Road. Marcos Alejandro Mendez, 23, of Mount Morris, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- GRANGER — Amanda R. Munto, 34, of Fillmore, was charged at 12:54 p.m. Friday with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported June 21. Munto was released on her own recognizance.
- WELLSVILLE — Eric M. Harrison, 34, of Andover, was charged at 5:51 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Harrison was reported held.
- GREAT VALLEY — A 13-year-old Great Valley resident and a 15-year-old Kill Buck resident were each charged at 8 p.m. Friday with third-degree criminal tampering, a class B misdemeanor. Both youths were processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR — Maegan M. Dixon, 26, of Wellsville, was charged at 11:55 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Dixon was released with an appearance ticket.
- CUBA — David J. Pizzuti, 24, of Delevan, was charged at 5:03 a.m. Saturday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony. Pizzuti’s status was not reported.
- BURNS — Daniel P. Bennett, 37, of Dansville, was charged at 7:52 p.m. Saturday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Bennett was released on his own recognizance.
- FRIENDSHIP — Kyle D. Kruger, 32, of Friendship, was charged at 1:41 a.m. Sunday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. Kruger was reported held.