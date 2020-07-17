Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:55 p.m. Saturday on Leonard Run Road. Tonia S. Neely was identified as one of the drivers. The other vehicle was reportedly parked. No injuries were reported. Neely was reportedly issued one unspecified citation.
- DAYTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday on Route 62. James A. Mayers was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:01 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86. Jessica A. Preston was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- SOUTH DAYTON — Casey A. Saeger, 32, of Gerry, was charged at 3:20 p.m. Monday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; and acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Saturday. Saeger was released on his own recognizance.
- AMITY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday on Back River Road near Stryker Road. Haley M. Button, 22, of Angelica, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot near Cinema Drive. A 16-year-old Allegany male was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Ronald J. Kehr, 33, of Collins, was charged at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; second-degree criminal impersonation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Kehr was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday on Route 417 near East State Street. James A. Spielman, 76, of Allentown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on Route 15 near East Road. Janet L. Gordon, 69, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Michael J. Cantineri, 54, of Elmira, was charged at 1:14 a.m. Thursday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class A misdemeanors. Cantineri was held.
