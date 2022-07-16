Olean Police
- Thursday, 3:20 p.m., Vincent V. Whalen, 27, of Olean, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Olean City Court.
- Thursday, 5:39 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State and N. 20th streets. A vehicle operated by Alex A. Shields, 25, of Olean, was struck from behind by a vehicle operated by Lyndsey C. Darrow, 31, of Olean.
- Thursday, 5:52 p.m., one injury was reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State and N. 20th streets. A vehicle operated by Joshua D. Stuck, 36, of Portville, was struck from behind by a vehicle operated by Jekeob C. Calvert, 25, of Salamanca.
- Thursday, 10:19 p.m., Maria K. Covert, 22, of Olean, was arrested on bench warrants issued from Olean City Court. She was remanded to jail.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, about 9:51 p.m., Jacob Winship, no age reported, of Little Valley, was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony, and first-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class D felony. He was reported held.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Sarah J. Greene, 44, of Wellsville, was arrested for violation of probation. Greene was remanded to Allegany County Jail.
- Thursday, no time reported, Robert D. Sherwood, 23, of Ceres, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Sherwood was released with an appearance ticket.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- June 22, no time reported, Kristin A.E. Grabbitt, 32, of Amity, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Hornell City Court. Grabbitt was transported to Hornell Police Department. Later, the police reported that a Kristin A.E. Grabbitt, 22, of Amity, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- June 23, no time reported, Damian Moultrup, 18, of Bolivar, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Wellsville Village Court. Moultrup was transported to Wellsville Village Police Department.
- June 28, no time reported, Devon E. Diers, 18, of Amity, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Allegany County Court. Diers was remanded to Allegany County Jail without bail pending arraignment.
- June 29, no time reported, Ryan D. McDonald, 33, of Bolivar, was arrested on an indictment warrant issued from Allegany County Court. McDonald was transported to Allegany County Court.
- July 5, no time reported, Aweys A. Hussein, 21, of Belmont, was arrested on an indictment warrant issued from Allegany County Court. McDonald was transported to Allegany County Court.
New York State Police
- LYNDON — Shawn E. Washington, 32, of Allegany, was charged at 8:07 p.m., with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, and unauthorized use of vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors.
- LYNDON — Brittany L. Connelly, 29, of Olean, was charged with 9:05 p.m. Sunday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Connelly was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Sarah J. Lilley, 35, of Springville, was charged at 8:53 a.m. Thursday, with criminal mischief and petit larceny, both class A misdemeanors. She was released on her own recognizance.
- ALMA — Rickie A. Moultrup, 44, of Alma, was charged at 4:02 p.m. Thursday, with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.