OLEAN — An Olean woman was charged Wednesday in an alleged car theft, the Olean Police reported Thursday.
April M. Tisdale, 29, of 1305 W. Sullivan St., was charged at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
According to police, Tisdale allegedly stole a car from Valley Tire. She was later reportedly apprehended driving the vehicle on Interstate 86 in Hinsdale.
Tisdale was held pending arraignment.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 9:45 p.m., Madison E. Gould, 20, of 302 W. Sullivan St., was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Gould was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided
- Wednesday, no time provided, Joshua W. Smith, 22, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree arson, a class B felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported on Pine Street. Smith was processed and committed to the Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 property bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Zechariah W. Wheeler, 23, of 6271 Farm to Market Road, Cattaraugus, was charged at 5:30 a.m. Monday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer, a class A misdemeanor; reckless driving and other additional unspecified violations. The charges stem from a reported pursuit that began in Salamanca and ended in Pennsylvania. Wheeler was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Jason M. Fisher Jr., 20, of 108 Center St., Clarendon, Pa., was arrested at 5 p.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of New Albion Town Court. Fisher was processed and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of bail.
- NAPOLI — Candy A. Jimerson, 58, of 100034 Pigeon Valley Road, Napoli, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday on two order of protection violations. She was processed and released on her own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Jonathan R. White, 44, of 40 Jefferson St., Cattaraugus, was arrested at 10:32 p.m. Wednesday on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca Town Court. White was processed and released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday on Transit Hill Road near Route 19. Mathew J. Lockwood, 21, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY