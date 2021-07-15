Olean Police
- Sunday, 6:02 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Main and Front streets. A vehicle operated by Louis W. McClure, 70, of Center Street, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Timothy R. Retchless, 48, of 204 Willow St., which was stopped at a red light. McClure was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Kevin J. Tyler, 49, of Olean, was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor; resisting arrest and an open container violation, violations. The charges stem from an incident reported on North Main Street. Tyler was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided, William O. Colburn, 36, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported June 18 on West Dyke Street. Colburn was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — Claudia I. Flood, 30, of Olean, was charged Friday, no time provided, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a traffic stop on West Connell Street. Flood reportedly failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene and was allegedly found to possess an unspecified quantity of cocaine. A later chemical breath test reportedly revealed her to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.28%, more than three times the legal limit. Flood was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near Exit 23. Joshua Edward Dowdy, 24, f Salamanca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday on Route 16 near Trowbridge Road. Timothy Thomas Ramsey, 51, of Mauldin, S.C., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.