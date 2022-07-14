BOSTON — The New York State Police reported Wednesday that an Olean man was issued felony drug charges after his arrest in Erie County on Sunday.
Hilario Maldonado Jr., 30, was charged at 11:49 a.m. Sunday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class B felonies; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; unlicensed driver and operating a moving vehicle while using an electronic device, both infractions.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on Route 219, during which Maldonado was allegedly found in possession of unspecified drugs.
He was released on cash bail and is due back in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 2:30 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Main Street near Front Street. A vehicle operated by Bryan Scott Balstad, 55, of Greenbush, Minn., was pulling out of a parking lot when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Richard J. Dwaileebe, 92, of Allegany. Balstad was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 3:25 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and South 16th streets. A vehicle operated by Rose M. Pearson, 19, of Coudersport, Pa., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Barbara J. Lyle, 48, of Portville, which was stopped in traffic. Pearson was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- YORKSHIRE — Rachel Windsor, 40, of Machias, was charged at 12:03 a.m. Monday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from Windsor allegedly throwing a can of Off bug spray at a vehicle traveling on Route 16, causing damage. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — Richard Jones, 32, of Great Valley, was charged at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charge stems from a domestic incident, during which Jones allegedly broke a television set. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH — A 16-year-old girl was charged at 7 a.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charge stems from an investigation conducted by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office into a reported stolen vehicle. The youth was processed and referred to Cattaraugus County Family Court for further proceedings.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Christopher J. Connelly, 47, of Allegany, was charged at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Connelly was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Stacy L. Alger, 49, of Allegany, was charged at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Alger was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — A 17-year-old Wellsville child was charged at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported June 20. The youth was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Nicholas R. Hughes, 38, of Salamanca, was charged at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree auto stripping, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Oct. 11. Hughes was processed and released on his own recognizance.