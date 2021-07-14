SALAMANCA — A Buffalo man faces a felony gun charge after a warrant arrest, the Salamanca Police Department reported Tuesday.
Jamar L. Mills, 26, was charged at 9:55 p.m. July 7 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony.
According to police reports, Salamanca officers along with Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office deputies approached Mills’ vehicle on behalf of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, which had a warrant for his arrest. Mills was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded .22-caliber handgun.
While being searched at the Salamanca police station, officers allegedly found Mills to possess a bag containing nearly 2 ounces of cocaine, which he then allegedly tried to dispose of by placing in his mouth. Officers reported they managed to retrieve the evidence from Mills’ mouth.
Mills was arraigned and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail. His current status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 1:01 p.m., Cody Jay Hatch, 36, of 554 Martha Ave., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from Hatch allegedly violating an active stay away order of protection. Hatch was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ANDOVER — Chiragkumar C. Patel, 36, of Wellsville, was charged at 8:59 p.m. June 21 with third-degree falsely reporting an incident, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported May 25. Patel was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ANDOVER
AMITY — Coty J. Denning, 26, of Friendship, was charged Saturday with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; second-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance in a non-original container, a violation. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Route 20, during which Denning was allegedly found to be in possession of two illegal handguns, methamphetamine and oxycodone. Denning was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 property bond.FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:53 a.m. Monday on Route 98 near Elton Road. Michael R. Kielma, 50, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.ANGELICA — Eric J. Brodman, 47, of Angelica, was charged at 1 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Brodman was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.COLD SPRING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:10 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near Exit 17. Pratik M. Mavani, 38, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.BELFAST — Dean E. Michael, 66, of Caneadea, was charged at 7:13 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a one-vehicle accident on Merton Avenue near Route 19. One injury was reported. Michael was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:03 p.m. Monday on an unnamed street near County Line Road. Linda R. Gominiak, 72, of Freedom, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9 p.m. Monday on Route 417. Macoy Jacob Hoffman, 24, of Coudersport, Pa., and an 18-yer-old Wellsville man were listed as the drivers. No injuries were reported.SALAMANCA
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:47 a.m. Friday on Route 21 near Bines Hill Road. Christopher James Balash, 29, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
— James M. Watkins, 20, of West Seneca, was charged at 9:40 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Watkins was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.