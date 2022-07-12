Olean Police
- Sunday, 7:28 p.m., Lennox B. Wilson, 29, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Wilson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 11:09 a.m., Randy Kenyon, 44, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Kenyon was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- July 2, 1:30 p.m., Lee M. Sadler Jr., 29, of Friendship, was arrested on a bench warrant. Sadler was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time provided, John C. Keating, 39, of Wellsville, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on Nelson Avenue. Keating was additionally arrested on warrant relating to a sex offender registry violation, a class D felony. He was committed to Allegany County, Jail, where he was held without bail.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — Shane D. Kenjockety, 40, of Hinsdale, was charged at 12:40 p.m. Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Saturday. Kenjockety’s status was not reported.
- HINSDALE — Casie E. Boyle, 33, of Belfast, was charged at 2:28 p.m. Sunday with first-degree driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Boyle’s status was not reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of McKinstry and Creek roads. Jonathan S. Lukowski, 43, of West Valley, and James L. Pygon, 68, of Hamburg, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Shawn E. Washington, 32, of Allegany, was charged at 8:07 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, both class A misdemeanors. Washington was reported held.
- LYNDON — Brittany L. Connelly, 29, of Olean, was charged at 9:05 p.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Connelly was processed and released with an appearance ticket.