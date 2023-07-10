Olean Police
- Friday, 1:55 p.m., Ricky Dilley, 46, of 237 N. Third St., was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. Dilley was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 2:16 p.m., Jovon Taylor Hall, 31, of 409 Laurens St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Hall’s status was not reported.
- Saturday, 6:21 p.m., Paul J. Carpenter, 49, of 305 N. Second St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors. Carpenter was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 10:54 p.m. Valerie M. Miles, 42, no permanent address, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Miles was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 11:49 p.m,, George Grant Vancleaf III, 50, of 402 S. Fourth St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Vancleaf was additionally charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 1:29 p.m., Jennifer A. Kabel, 34, no permanent address, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Kabel was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 3:24 p.m., William D. See, 37, of Hinsdale, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. See is due back in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 11 a.m., Mariah A. Monroe, 26, of Allegany, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Monroe was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 9:45 p.m., Destiny V. Redeye, 26, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant. Redeye was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- SCIO — Wesley C. Histed, 43, no address provided, was charged at 11:15 a.m. Friday with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; second-degree menacing and criminal obstruction of breathing, class A misdemeanors. Histed was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Brittany M. Dunkin, 31, of Allegany, was charged at 4:45 p.m. Friday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Dunkin was released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:44 p.m. Friday on Route 10 near Barlow Road. Dennis P. Taylor, 57, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- BOLIVAR — Michael R. French, 45, of Bolivar, was charged at 10:26 p.m. Friday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. French was reported held.
- MACHIAS — Kaylyn R. McDonell, 24, of Cheektowaga, was charged at 10:43 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. McDonell was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Kathleen Dingfelder, 55, of North East, Pa., was charged at 3:53 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Dingfelder was released with an appearance ticket.