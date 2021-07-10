LITTLE VALLEY — A Ridgway, Pa. man has been officially charged with attempted murder in Cattaraugus County in relation to an incident reported in May.
George A. Hollobaugh, no age given, of 434 E. Main St., was charged at 12:35 p.m. Thursday with second-degree attempted murder, a class B felony.
The charge stems from an investigation by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau into an alleged attempted murder that was reported in Randolph.
According to an earlier report, the incident involved Hollobaugh allegedly attempting to set a woman on fire.
Hollobaugh was extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was being held on unrelated charges. He was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held on $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 property bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 1:28 a.m., Ryan P. Willis, 37, of 708 Washington St., was charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Willis’ status was not reported.
- Thursday, 6:26 p.m., Dajon M. Wilcher, 21, of 720 Wayne St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from Wilcher allegedly violating a stay-away order of protection. He was held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 2:44 p.m., Beth A. Yadon, 33, of 624 N. Barry St., was charged with second-degree menacing and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic dispute. Yadon was held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:36 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of West State Street and Cinema Drive. Rolando Z. Silverio, 24, of Olean, and James L. Gould, 81, of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Roy R. Grover, 42, of Dunkirk, was charged at 11:33 a.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from a traffic stop, during which Grover allegedly failed standardized field sobriety tests. A subsequent chemical breath test reportedly showed him to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.29%, more than three times the legal limit. Grover was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- RUSHFORD