Olean Police
- Wednesday, 4:19 p.m., Jerry M. Harris, 51, of Olean, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- Wednesday, 8:43 p.m., Jermaine C. Lattimore, 37, of Olean, was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, both class A misdemeanors, and disorderly conduct, a violation. His status was not reported.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 4:05 p.m., Jordan Harrison, 22, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and several other vehicle and traffic law violations. He was released with uniform traffic tickets.
- Wednesday, 9:25 p.m., Hannah John, 23, of Salamanca, was arrested on an arrest warrant and a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. She was reported held.
New York State Police
- BOLIVAR — Stephen A. Frezza, 35, and Jessica L. Morrison, 31, both of Scio, were each charged at 2 and 2:01 p.m. respectively, with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ELDRED — Harley Shelley, 26, of Eldred, was charged at 11:21 p.m. June 18 with drug possession.
- LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:58 p.m. June 19 at Route 155. Randal J. White, 59, of Bradford and Bruce R. Bosworth, 64, of Turtlepoint, were reported to be the drivers. One injury was reported.
- COUDERSPORT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday on Route 244 and Coneville Road. Ivan H. Morgan, 79, of Coudersport, was reported to be the driver. One injury was reported.