Olean Police
- Friday, 2 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on East State Street near Orchard Avenue. A vehicle operated by Andrew S. Nelson, 29, of 2666 Five Mile Road, Allegany, was traveling west when it reportedly veered into the eastbound lane and struck a vehicle operated by Dolores Rita Moore, 70, of West Sullivan Street. Nelson was subsequently cited for driving on the right side of the roadway, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time provided, Dusty N. Green, 39, of Wellsville, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and use of a motor vehicle without an interlock device, class A misdemeanors; and unlicensed operator, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop on North Highland Avenue. Green was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:43 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Peacock Hill and County Hill roads. Sharon A. Presutti, 59, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:59 a.m. Monday on Route 417 near Hidden Willow Lane. Melissa B. Yaworsky, 49, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:39 p.m. Monday on New Mexico Road near Rawson Road. A 16-year-old Cuba boy was listed as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:25 p.m. Monday on West State Street near Park Street. Danielle Cecilia Tillotson, 45, of Olean, and Brooke Alexandria Coolidge, 23, of Ellicottville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:49 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 954T and Route 417. Alyssa Danielle Weber, 22, of Kenmore, and Kenneth Albert Jablonski, 29, of Rushford, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FARMERSVILLE — Lindsay L. Kadin, 39, of Franklinville, was charged at 8:01 p.m. Monday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; second-degree menacing, second-degree aggravated harassment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class A misdemeanors. Kadin was released on her own recognizance.
- FARMERSVILLE — Daril L. Harris, 32, of Machias, was charged at 8:42 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Harris was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:59 p.m. Monday on Chipmonk Road near Flatstone Road. A 17-year-old Allegany male was listed as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:47 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near the Almond exit. Matthew Alan Dirado, 28, of Dansville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR