Olean Police
- Friday, 1:27 p.m.
- Friday, 9:11 p.m., Robert F. Oberst, 36, of Olean, was charged at 9:11 p.m. with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket and due to appear in Olean City Court July 25.
- Sunday, 2:20 a.m., Kwane J. Weakfall, 30, of Olean, was charged with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony; acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was held pending arraignment and later released under supervision.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- FARMERSVILLE
New York
State Police
- ANDOVER — Shane S. Fox, 41, of Canisteo, was charged at 11:30 a.m. Friday with first-degree sex abuse, a class D felony, and acting in a manner injurious to a child a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:07 p.m. Friday on Abbott and Ingalls roads. Clayton H. Willover, 47, of Machias, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:01 p.m. Friday on Route 16 and State Route 39. Keenan R. Myers, 19, of Holland, was identified as a driver. An unidentified 18-year-old West Valley woman was reported to be the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 and County Route 2. Scott J. Piatt, 47, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:38 p.m. Saturday on State Route 19. Mason T. Offen, 19, of Naples, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — Taylor L. Pilon, 21, of Bolivar, was charged at 3:33 a.m. Sunday with criminal mischief and acting in a manner injurious to a child, both class A misdemeanors. Her status was not reported.
