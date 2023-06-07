Salamanca Police
- Monday, 8:16 p.m., Tera L. Doner, 31, of Great Valley, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, an infraction. Doner was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Monday, 5:34 p.m., three juvenile Cuba residents were charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charges stem from a complaint of alleged vandalism at Chamberlain Park. The juveniles were released with appearance tickets.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Amanda L. Conklin, 35, of Wellsville, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported in May on East State Street. Conklin was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- FREEDOM — Amber Hanley, 29, of Freedom, was charged at 11:11 a.m. May 30 with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Hanley was released on her own recognizance.
- PERRYSBURG — Stuart L. Elijah, 33, of Perrysburg, was charged at 10 a.m. Saturday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic dispute. Elijah was released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Cheyenne Redeye, 34, of Salamanca, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Friday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. Redeye was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and held on $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond.
- SALAMANCA — Tiffany Colon, 34, of Salamanca, was arrested at 10:08 a.m. Monday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Colon was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- BURNS — Tony A. Gaddy, 21, and Austin R. Grover, 23, both of Canaseraga, were each charged at 10:18 p.m. Monday with first-degree public lewdness, a class A misdemeanor. Gaddy and Grover were released with appearance tickets.