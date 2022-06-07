Olean Police
- Sunday, 11:41 p.m., Robert L. Harvey, 38, of 674 Garden Ave., was charged with fourth-degree stalking, a class B misdemeanor. Harvey’s status was not reported.
- Monday, 3:45 p.m., Anthony J. Sevinsky, 30, of 108 S. Second St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Sevinsky was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:17 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 near the Angelica off-ramp. Leo A. Stafford, 57, of Bethel Park, Pa., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Andrew L. Payne, 39, of Mayville, was charged at 6:14 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Payne was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Jeremy P. Kaitanowski, 39, of Machias, was charged at 9:15 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Kaitanowski was processed and released to a third party.