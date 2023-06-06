Olean Police
- Sunday, 11:49 p.m., Daniel J. Sevenish, 41, of Randolph, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an incident during which Sevenish allegedly threw objects at workers. His status was not reported.
- Monday, 3:26 p.m., Danielle M. Jones, 35, of 401 E. State, St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Jones’ status was not reported.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 9:07 p.m., Andrew B. Newark, 39, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Newark was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 5:52 p.m., Krista L. Cooper, 27, of Salamanca, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor, operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate and unlicensed operator, infractions. Cooper was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 11:50 p.m., Jared C. Jacobs, 31, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, an infraction. Jacobs was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Friday, 7:06 p.m., John C. Harrington II, 49, of Andover, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, using alcohol/cannabis in a motor vehicle and speed in zone, infractions. Harrington was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 10:41 p.m., Katie L. Morris, 35, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Morris was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 4:23 p.m., Roselyn-Ann Bliss, 24, of Cuba, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. Bliss was also arrested on two warrants issued by outside agencies. She was turned over to the New York State Police.
- Sunday, 2:54 a.m., Stephen D. Koschara, 67, of Grapeville, Pa., was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; leaving the scene of a property damage accident and using alcohol/cannabis in a motor vehicle, infractions. Koschara was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time provided, David P. Metcalf, 37, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt, class E felonies; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported on Seneca Street. Metcalf was remanded to Allegany County Jail and held on $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 property bond or $20,000 partially secured bond.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Katelyn A. McVinney, 21, of 529 King St., Olean, was charged at 6:54 p.m. Thursday with fourth-degree stalking, a class B misdemeanor. McVinney was released with an appearance ticket.
- ASHFORD — James K. Denaro, 61, of Ashford, was charged at 4:38 p.m. Friday with second-degree attempted assault and second-degree strangulation, class D felonies, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from the investigation of a reported domestic incident, during which Denaro was allegedly found to have struck and choked a victim, causing injury. Denaro was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- NEW ALBION — Bethany A. Phinney, 33, of New Albion, was arrested at 8:16 p.m. Friday on a warrant issued out gf Great Valley Town Court relating to a charge of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. Phinney was released on her own recognizance.
- SALAMANCA — Billybear Redeye, 24, of Salamanca, was charged at 2 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; unregistered motor vehicle and unlicensed operation, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Redeye was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — Andrew B. Magarie, 39, of Amherst, was charged at 2:09 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; unregistered motor vehicle, unsafe turn and driving on the right side of the roadway, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Route 219. Magarie was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- GREAT VALLEY — Jeremy M. Sliviak, 44, of Kill Buck, was charged at 12:34 p.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing, two counts of second-degree menacing and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. Sliviak was reported released on cash bail.
- WELLSVILLE — Wyatt D. Foth, 26, of Whitesville, was charged at 1:26 a.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, class E felonies. Foth was reported held.