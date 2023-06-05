Olean Police
- Thursday, 7:26 p.m., Dennis W. Mencer, 24, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. Mencer was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 11:33 p.m., Paul E. Kamuda, 45, of Buffalo, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. Kamuda was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Friday 2:20 p.m., Cheyenne Redeye, 34, of Salamanca, was arrested following a traffic stop on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. Redeye was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
- Saturday, 2:01 a.m., Lawrence A. Alexander, 38, of Brocton, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, an infraction. Alexander was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- HINSDALE — Victoria L. Johnson, 47, of Olean, was charged at 12:21 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Johnson was released on her own recognizance.
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:33 a.m. Saturday on Route 15A near Old State Road. Richard J. Wellington, 32, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Daniel R. Gleason, 34, of Portville, was charged at 1:50 p.m. Saturday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. Gleason’s status was not reported.
- RANDOLPH — Rhiannon L. Rodunardt, 23, of Conewango Valley, was charged at 11:56 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Rodunardt was released with an appearance ticket.
- GROVE — Martin W. Green, 33, of Rochester, was charged at 4:30 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Green was released with an appearance ticket.