SALAMANCA — A Little Valley man was issued several charges after reportedly fleeing from police while riding a bicycle, the Salamanca Police Department announced Thursday.
Jay Phillips, 35, was charged at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, a class B felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree assault on a police officer, class D felonies; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; and inadequate brakes/bicycle, no wheel reflector/bicycle and failure to stop entering a roadway on a bicycle, infractions.
The charges stem from a reported drug investigation and brief pursuit. Phillips was processed and held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 8:49 p.m., Patricia Crowe, 45, of Salamanca, was arrested on two bench warrants issued out of Salamanca City Court. Crowe was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 10:56 p.m., Phillip Goodwill, 38, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; operating without insurance, operating a motorcycle with improper plates, displaying a forged certificate of inspection and unregistered vehicle, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Goodwill was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- Thursday, 3 a.m., Anthony Bernardi, 22, of Salamanca, was arrested as a fugitive from justice on a warrant issued out of McKean County, Pa. Bernardi was processed and held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- PERSIA — Brian P. Seneca, 25, of Springville, was charged at 4 a.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; failure to maintain lane and speed in zone, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Seneca was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Sarah R. Wittrock, 26, of 7327 Stateland Road, Cattaraugus, was charged at 9:47 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and moved from lane unsafely, an infraction. Wittrock was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- BELFAST — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11 p.m. May 29 in a parking lot on Merton Avenue. Eurriel M. Hosmer, 52, of Belfast, and Joshua C. Fers, 36, of Midlothian, Va., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:21 a.m. Wednesday on Route 305 near Route 5. Jodi L. Montgomery, 41, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near exit 23. Shannon Alexis Mitchell, 23, of Cattaraugus, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near exit 31. Lynn Rosenzweig Lefauve, 70, of Nanuet, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PERRYSBURG
— A 13-year-old Perrysburg boy was charged at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class A misdemeanors. A second 13-year-old Perrysburg boy had been previously charged for the same incident at 5:30 p.m. May 30 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Both youths were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.