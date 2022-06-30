Olean Police
- Tuesday, 2:48 p.m., Lawrence D. Cook, 42, of Olean, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from an unnamed source. His status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 3:58 p.m., Tiffany A. Colon, 35, of Olean, was charged with intent to defraud, a class A misdemeanor. She was reported held.
New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE — Jamie V. Ramirez, 31, of Chaffee; Carly M. Heineman, 25, of Yorkshire; and Brandi L. Craig, 31, of Sardinia were each charged — at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday and 4:19 p.m. and 4:36 p.m. Monday, respectively — with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday at Cadiz and Coal Chutes roads. William R. Lockwood, 30, of Franklinville, was reported to be the driver. One injury was reported.